Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church
1101 Bloomington St.
David G. Noyola Obituary
David G. Noyola

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

David G. Noyola, 61 of Corpus Christi passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 7, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents Marcos V. Noyola, Sr. and Lucila G. Noyola.

He is survived by his children, Lisa (Jason) Flores, Laura (Elijah) Acevedo, David Michael, John Michael, and Jesus David Noyola. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Jayden Nicholas, Lola Ava, Micah Jase, Callie Claire Flores and Ella Blue and Dallas Blue Acevedo; siblings, Marcos Noyola Jr., Maria N. Thompson, Danny (Alma) Noyola, Isabel (Bill) Martin, and Jesse Noyola. Also numerous nieces and nephews, Marco, Julissa and Sergio Noyola, Robert Thompson, Ana Liza (Daniel) Stelker, Dr. Sonia Noyola, Danny (Tamara) Noyola Jr., Steven Martin, Stephanie Martin, Lianna Martin, Sylvia (J.R.) Rodriguez, Tory Pena, Vanessa Noyola, Vivian Noyola, Valyssa Noyola, and Valerie Noyola. Great Nieces and Nephews, Joey and Jewel Thompson, Sascha and Enzo Stelker, Alejandro Noyola, Brianna Martin, Zachary, Brooklyn and Isabella Palmer, Blaise and Sophia Coslick, Eleazar, Ezequiel, Esmael, Gianna and Rocco Rodriguez; great, great nieces and nephews Noah, Mila, Ella and Avah Silva. Also surviving are many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

David was a true advocate for the Westside of Corpus Christi, born and raised from the neighborhood of Molina. He was a former City Councilman, former County Commissioner, and enjoyed his time as a Radio Host at Magic Q 104.9 Tejano Radio. He was also a West Oso Hall of Fame recipient, a Tejano Roots Hall of Fame broadcaster and a true public servant.

The family will be receiving friends on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2pm, rosary to follow at 6pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel. Mass will be celebrated at 10am Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church 1101 Bloomington St. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery 8200 Old Brownsville Rd.

Pallbearers are Fernando Salinas, Jason Flores, Elijah Acevedo, Marco Noyola, Danny Noyola Jr., Robert Thompson, Daniel Stelker, J.R. Rodriguez.

Condolences may be offered at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 14, 2019
