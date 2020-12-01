David Garza Canales
Corpus Christi - David Garza Canales of Corpus Christi passed away surrounded virtually by his wife and children on Friday, November 27, 2020. His family takes comfort in knowing he is at peace in the presence of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.
David graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1961 and served in the U.S. Army. In 1972, David took a position at the Mercantile Bank where he later met the love of his life, his "Corazon," Diana Villarreal Canales of 46 years. It's been said that David knew more people than anyone at the bank. Customers loved his genuine spirit, friendliness and more importantly, his sincere concern for them. His hard work and display of integrity earned him increased responsibilities during his career. He attained the positions of Assistant Cashier, Assistant Vice-President and in 1986 he became Vice-President. He served as an Associate Pastor of Iglesia De Dios Christian Outreach. He was also active in the Six Points Optimist Club. In 2004, David retired and looked forward to more family time, especially with grandpa duty. He also looked forward to playing golf and devoting more time to ministry.
David will be remembered for his love of God and for his love and devotion as husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He will be missed by the many lives he has touched and influenced.
David is preceded in death by his father, Pedro Guerra Canales; his mother Celia Garza Canales; his brothers: Locardio "Chris" Canales, Pedro G. Canales Jr., Federico "Freddy" G. Canales, Benito G. Canales, Jesus "Jessie" G. Canales; and grandson Keith Martinez.
He is survived by his wife Diana V. Canales of Corpus Christi, Texas; his children: David (Lonetta) Canales, Jr. of San Antonio, TX, Christina (Gene) Deleon of Corpus Christi, TX, Laura (Mark) Deanda of Kingwood, TX, Jennifer (Robert) Lopez of Corpus Christi, TX and Pedro A. "Pete" (Ann) Canales, Goose Creek, SC; Thirteen Grandchildren: Vivian Canales, Ariana Canales, Miriam Canales, Crystal Samora, Gene DeLeon, Isaiah R. DeLeon, Marco Deanda, Lauren Deanda, Aaron D. Casares, John A. Cantu, Abigail E. Canales, Sierra G. Canales, Joshua D. Canales and Tracie Saldana; and eight Great-Grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings: Anita Garza, Doroteo Canales, Juan "John" A. Canales, Emilio Canales, Gilberto Canales, Gloria Benavidez, Hector Canales and Steve Canales.
A public burial will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Park - Cemetery at 2:30 pm. Masks and 6ft social distancing required.
Private and Public services will be lived steamed at https://www.facebook.com/groups/davidcanales
Services are under the direction of Guardian Funeral Home.