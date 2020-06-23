David Keith Shepherd



On Friday, June 18, 2020, David Keith Shepherd, loving father of three children, passed away at the age of 69.



Dave was born on December 16, 1950 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Billy and Viola Shepherd. He received his business degree from Corpus Christi State University in 1986 and worked in pharmaceutical sales for the last two decades in Corpus and the surrounding area. He married Susan Bartosh on July 1, 1988. They raised three children together, Brian, Graham, and Summer.



Dave had a passion for fishing and spending time at their cabin on the intercoastal waterway. He and Susie also enjoyed more than 20 years spending time with their neighborhood circle of friends and beyond. Some of his greatest memories were seeing his three kids graduate college and prosper as adults. He was always the life of the party and never failed to make sure all his friends and family had a great time—he never disappointed.



Dave was preceded in death by his father, Billy and his wife, Susie. He is survived by his mother, Viola, his brother Don, his children Brian and his wife Christina, Graham, and Summer, his grandchildren Mallary, Stefan, Brannan, and Beckham, his nephew Zackary, and his fiancé Daniela Badea-Mic.



A viewing service will be held on Thursday, June 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Old Brownsville Road. Flowers or donations may be sent to the funeral home or to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, respectively.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store