David Lee Haverlah
Orange Grove - David Lee Haverlah, age 83, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on April 17, 1937 in Orange Grove, TX to Paul Jones and Leona Koehn Haverlah.
Shortly after high school, David proudly signed up to serve in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany. He learned valuable skills during his enlistment. He told many stories of the mischief he and his fellow soldiers would get in to.
He returned home to start his career as an instrument technician which enabled him travel all over the world. David enjoyed visiting many destinations, but he especially loved Libya and Alaska most of all. He continued working at miscellaneous nuclear power plants all over the country until his retirement. Then he returned to his family home in Orange Grove, TX.
He was a loving companion, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend who enjoyed, fishing, hunting, watching the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorn football games, and WWE wrestling. He also loved to dance and go camping at Garner State Park. David spent time in Garner State Park each year for 72 of his 83 years. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
David is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sylvia De Salme.
Left to cherish their memories of him are his loving companion of 21 years, Lynn Duclos of Orange Grove, TX; three children, Mark A. (Diana) Haverlah of Tallahassee, FL, Donna Lea (Steve) Kauf of Natchitoches, LA, and Greg Haverlah of Ventura, CA; three grandchildren, Philip (Courtney) Laurence, Chelsie (Bradley) Walsh, and Brandon A. Haverlah; and four great-grandchildren, Lyla Laurence, Lilly Gudino, Charlee Walsh, and Caroline Walsh.
