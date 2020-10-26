1/1
David Lee Holloway
David Lee Holloway

David Lee Holloway passed away on October 24, 2020 at the age of 91. He served our country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. David enjoyed fishing family vacations, country music, and making beautiful memories with his family. David was a hard-working man. He worked for Geo Source in Oklahoma for 10 years, then for 10 years at Energy Industries in Corpus Christi, TX as an inspector. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and Christian man. He will be dearly missed by all whom knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, David N. Holloway; mother, Gertrude Holloway; sister, Maxine McCollum; brother, Floyd Holloway; granddaughter, Tianoah Munroe; and grandsons, Nathaniel Holloway and Thomas Curry.

David is survived by his wife of 67 years, Geraldine Holloway, from Portland, TX; sons, Paul (Tina) Holloway from Broken Arrow, OK and Richard (Beth) Holloway from Ingleside, TX; daughters, Marianne (Mike) Simpson from Flat Rock, MI, Paula Holloway from Taft, TX, and Mindy (Randy) Snapka from Taft, TX; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at First Christian Church, 3401 Santa Fe, Corpus Christi, TX; with a funeral service to begin at 10:00 AM. A brief reception will be held at 11:00 AM and interment will follow at 1:00 PM at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Face masks must be worn, and social distancing must be practiced while attending funeral services due to the current pandemic.

Written condolences for the family of David Lee Holloway may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
First Christian Church
OCT
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
