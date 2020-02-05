|
David Leonard ("Cab") Cavaness
Corpus Christi - David Leonard ("Cab") Cavaness, age 64, passed away on February 2, 2020. He was the first-born child to Agnes and Leon Cavaness, born on June 4, 1955 in Corpus Christi, TX. David was a proud "Buc" graduating from Roy Miller High School in 1973 before attending Wharton Jr. College.
He desired adventure and answered the call to duty and enlisted in the US Marine Corp in 1978. It was then that he met and married his now estranged wife, Debra.
After honorably discharging from service, he worked at the Naval Air Station Fire Department before transferring his civil service to the United States Postal Service where he ended his career after 32 faithful years. David also loved working with and inspiring children and so he would serve as a substitute teacher from time to time.
David was a loving and generous man who saw the good in everyone. He would refer to strangers as "a good person" because he firmly believed in the good in all of us. He was an encourager, an avid reader and a die-hard sports fan. Prior to his long-term illness, he devoted himself to physical fitness and healthy eating. David will always be remembered for his peaceful demeanor, his work ethic, and his devotion to family and friends.
David is preceded in death by his father, Leon Cavaness, his brother, Darence Cavaness, Sr., and his nephew, DeQuincy Williams Cavaness.
On Saturday February 8, 2020, a visitation is to be held at Brooks A.M.E. Worship Center at 1:00pm followed by a celebration of his incredible life at 2:00pm.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020