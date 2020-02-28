|
David Licon
Corpus Christi - David Licon, age 61, passed away February 19, 2020. He was born on December 09, 1958 to Juan and Josefa Licon in Kingsville, Texas. He was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was self-employed. David was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle "Tio", cousin and friend.
David enjoyed hunting, cooking, talking to people and especially fishing. He lived a devoted life with God in his heart. He will always be remembered for his devotion to his wife and mother; also for the love he had for his family and his willingness to help others. David maintained sobriety for 22 years. He was a Board Member of Broken Chains, a sponsor and speaker for Alcohol Anonymous and Usher for The Lord is Peace. David was known for his zest of life, his tall tales, he would share with his family, of hunting and fishing.
David is preceded in death by his father, Juan C. Licon, brother, Juan Licon Jr., sister, Estella Cuellar and multiple aunts and uncles.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Melinda, mother, Josefa Licon, siblings, Alfred (Helen) Licon, Maria Trevino and Antonio (Josie) Licon, his children, Miranda Maldonado, Patric Ramos, Emily (Daniel) Oritz Sr., David (Karina) Licon Jr., Steven Licon, Angel (Chad) Hennig and Allen Nguyen, his grandchildren, Isabel, Daniel Jr., Derek, Ashley, Darius and Elyza, honorary grandson, Jayden, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles too many to name, but loved deeply by David.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. that same day at Corpus Christi Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020