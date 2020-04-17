|
|
David Louis Holmes
Pearland - David Louis Holmes, 60, died peacefully at his home in Pearland, TX on April 7, 2020 after more than a year of fighting to recover from cancer.
He was born on July 22, 1959 in Longview, TX. He graduated from Leverett's Chapel High School in 1977. After high school, he began a long career in the oil and gas industry working his way up from being a pipefitter to Vice President of Operations of Elite Piping & Civil, Ltd.
He touched the lives of everyone he knew with his generosity and sense of humor. To be a friend of David was to be a member of his family. He was also a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lisa (Harding) Holmes, his son and daughter-in-law, Davy and Vanessa Holmes, two grandsons, Griffin and Emmett Holmes, three brothers, Charles, Gene, and Jeff Holmes, and three sisters, Ginger Rogers, Princess Taylor, and Lea Ann McDonald.
He is preceded in death by his son, Jarrod Holmes, his parents, Charlie and Emma Lewis (Henry) Holmes, and his brother, Robert Holmes.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020