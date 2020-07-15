1/1
David M. Gonzales
David M. Gonzales

Corpus Christi - David M. Gonzales passed away on July 13, 2020 to reunite with our Heavenly Father, his father Lupe Gonzales, his brothers John and Robert Gonzales, as well as his stepson Sylvester Garcia. He was born September 17, 1955 to Lupe and Evelyn Gonzales. He was a loving husband, son, brother, father, stepfather, uncle, grandfather and friend. He loved freely and cared deeply. He leaves behind his beloved wife Rosie Garcia, his mom Evelyn Gonzales, his children Jason and Katrina Gonzales, his stepchildren Angelita (Adrian) Mendez, Margarita (Mario) Garza, Samuel (Zulema) Garcia and several beloved grandchildren, cousins, and so many wonderful friends. He will be dearly missed by everyone. David, thank you for the beautiful memories... You will be missed. We love you!




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
