David Martinez
David Martinez

Corpus Christi - David Martinez, age 54, passed away May 8, 2020. He was born on October 22, 1965 to Maria L. and Anselmo Martinez. He was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas.

David Martinez was employed by the City of Corpus Christi, street department and retired after 21 years. David was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and grandpa. David will be remembered for being the protector of the family. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He loved his plants.

David is preceded in death by his grandparents, Francisco and Petra Diaz, aunts and uncles on both sides.

David is survived by his father, Anselmo Martinez, mother, Maria L., stepfather, Pedro Reyna, siblings; Rafael (Denise), Maria (Rudy), Pedro, Jose, Chris (Erica), Brenda (Paul), Anselmo (Lisa), Ashley, children; Javier, Venessa, Valentina, Daisy, David Jr. and Rafael, 15 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Graveside will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
