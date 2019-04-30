Services
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
801 S. Reynolds
Alice, TX
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Alice Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Pena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Martinez Pena Jr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Martinez Pena Jr. Obituary
David Martinez Pena, Jr.

Alice - David Martinez Pena Jr., 80, of Alice, Texas, entered glory Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home, 1215 W Front St, Alice, TX 78332, beginning at 5 p.m. with a Holy Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday May 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 801 S. Reynolds, Alice, Tx 78332 at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Alice Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now