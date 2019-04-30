|
David Martinez Pena, Jr.
Alice - David Martinez Pena Jr., 80, of Alice, Texas, entered glory Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home, 1215 W Front St, Alice, TX 78332, beginning at 5 p.m. with a Holy Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday May 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 801 S. Reynolds, Alice, Tx 78332 at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Alice Cemetery.
