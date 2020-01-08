|
|
David Melvin Pollard
Corpus Christi - David Melvin Pollard, passed away at his home in Corpus Christi, Texas on Thursday, December 25, 2019. He was born on September 14, 1943 in Del Rio, Texas to Emily Jo and Melvin Pollard.
David had unconditional kindness. He was humble, hard working and had a passion for helping the troubled and less fortunate. He had a long and successful career in the counseling business and helped many friends along the way.
He served in the US Navy Reserve 1966 - 1968
He graduated from Texas A&I University with a Bachelor of Arts - Psychology / Government and a Masters of Science-Counseling Sociology
David worked many years building counseling programs in South Texas, and in the early 1980s was asked to give a report to Congress in Washington DC to secure additional funding for counseling programs. He also had a love for music and played the saxophone and keyboards. He enjoyed jamming his musical instruments with many great artist, the company of his pets, and spending time outdoors with his family and friends.
David cherished his family. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend to many, and he will be missed by anyone that was blessed to have met him.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Emily Jo Pollard, two brothers Matt and Tommy, and two sisters Margaret and Francis.
He is survived by his children Breiann Pollard, Oliver Pollard, Josh Pollard, David-Tavis Pollard, JD Cochran, brother, Roger (Laura) Pollard, and his grandchildren.
Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, Texas.
In Lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to Guardian Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020