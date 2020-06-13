David Mesa
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Mesa

David Mesa Sr., born September 1, 1954, he was a loving Father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather and friend. He took his last breath June 13, 2020 at 2:34 AM in Corpus Christi, Texas at age of the 65.

He was raised in Robstown, Texas. He joined the U.S. Army in 1972 where he served six years in Fort Hood, TX. After the service he was a devoted father that worked hard and enjoyed life. Before his stroke in 2009 he was a bar owner.

His hobbies were buying cars to fix up and sell, building things, playing pool, darts and dancing.

He was a great craftsman, he loved to build homes. Definitely a jack of all trades.

He was cared for, with unconditional love by, Lydia Pringle, his five children; David Mesa, Liza Deleon, Darlene Mesa, Dave Mesa, Joe David Mesa. He's also survived by four brothers; Mario, Raul, Ismael and Armando; one sister Cynthia.

He is preceded in death by his parents Raul and Olivia Mesa his sister Yolanda Mesa his brother Rumaldo Mesa and grandson Andrew Munoz.

Funeral being held at Seaside Funeral Home, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Family viewing: Friday, June 19, 2020 from 3:00pm-5:00pm.

Public viewing: Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00pm-9:00pm.

Rosary: Friday, June 19, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Saturday, June 20, 2020 Service at 10:00am.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved