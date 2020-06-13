David Mesa



David Mesa Sr., born September 1, 1954, he was a loving Father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather and friend. He took his last breath June 13, 2020 at 2:34 AM in Corpus Christi, Texas at age of the 65.



He was raised in Robstown, Texas. He joined the U.S. Army in 1972 where he served six years in Fort Hood, TX. After the service he was a devoted father that worked hard and enjoyed life. Before his stroke in 2009 he was a bar owner.



His hobbies were buying cars to fix up and sell, building things, playing pool, darts and dancing.



He was a great craftsman, he loved to build homes. Definitely a jack of all trades.



He was cared for, with unconditional love by, Lydia Pringle, his five children; David Mesa, Liza Deleon, Darlene Mesa, Dave Mesa, Joe David Mesa. He's also survived by four brothers; Mario, Raul, Ismael and Armando; one sister Cynthia.



He is preceded in death by his parents Raul and Olivia Mesa his sister Yolanda Mesa his brother Rumaldo Mesa and grandson Andrew Munoz.



Funeral being held at Seaside Funeral Home, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412



Family viewing: Friday, June 19, 2020 from 3:00pm-5:00pm.



Public viewing: Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00pm-9:00pm.



Rosary: Friday, June 19, 2020 at 7:00pm.



Saturday, June 20, 2020 Service at 10:00am.









