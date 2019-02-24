|
David Morales Garcia
Corpus Christi, TX
David Morales Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas was called to be with the Lord on Feb. 16, 2019 at 68 years old. David was a wonderful man, who loved to joke and be there for his family. His passion was to watch his grandkids play sports and travel. He was a graduate of Calallen High School, served in the U.S. Army, and retired from CCAD.
David will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Lupita Banda Garcia of 41 years; son David (Jennifer), and daughter, April Garcia; grandchildren, Alexis (Charles), Ariel (Josh), Anissa, DJ, Noah, Ava, and Lucas; great-grandchildren, Alexander, and Achilles, siblings, Lorenzo (Dalia), Elias, Eugenio, Rebecca, Eliseo (Diana), Ruth, and Samuel (Alma) Garcia. Numerous nieces and nephews, and The Banda Family. He is preceded in death by his father, Jacobo V. Garcia, mother, Eleuteria M. Garcia, brother, Jacobo, and sister Raquel.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 24th with a viewing from 5-9 pm and a prayer service at 7 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 25th, 11 am at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Procession to Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery to follow for a 1 pm interment with Military Honors.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019