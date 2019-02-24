Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
For more information about
David Garcia
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
David Morales Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas was called to be with the Lord on Feb. 16, 2019 at 68 years old. David was a wonderful man, who loved to joke and be there for his family. His passion was to watch his grandkids play sports and travel. He was a graduate of Calallen High School, served in the U.S. Army, and retired from CCAD.

David will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Lupita Banda Garcia of 41 years; son David (Jennifer), and daughter, April Garcia; grandchildren, Alexis (Charles), Ariel (Josh), Anissa, DJ, Noah, Ava, and Lucas; great-grandchildren, Alexander, and Achilles, siblings, Lorenzo (Dalia), Elias, Eugenio, Rebecca, Eliseo (Diana), Ruth, and Samuel (Alma) Garcia. Numerous nieces and nephews, and The Banda Family. He is preceded in death by his father, Jacobo V. Garcia, mother, Eleuteria M. Garcia, brother, Jacobo, and sister Raquel.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 24th with a viewing from 5-9 pm and a prayer service at 7 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 25th, 11 am at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Procession to Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery to follow for a 1 pm interment with Military Honors.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019
