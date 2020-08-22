David Neil ScherzerCorpus Christi - David Neil Scherzer, age 77, passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with multiple health complications Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1943 in Dallas, Texas, to Al H. and Mary Evelyn Scherzer. The family later moved to Corpus Christi during his childhood. David Neil is a graduate of Mary Carroll High School Class of 1961. Upon graduation, David worked at the Corpus Christi Army Depot as a welder. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War as an Aircraft Metalsmith Welder and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant after completing a tour in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, in 1969. David Neil proudly served in the U.S. Border Patrol beginning in 1974 and retired as a Supervisory Border Patrol Agent on July 2, 1999 from the Laredo North Station. After 35 years of government service, David Neil returned to his hometown of Corpus Christi to enjoy retirement.David Neil loved to hunt and fish, and particularly enjoyed surf fishing the big shell area of the Padre Island National Seashore.As a proud member of the Masonic Lodge and the Al Amin Shrine Temple, David has been a Master Mason for fifty-three years. He was raised to the degree of Master Mason on May 16, 1968 in Lompor, California. He is a past Worshipful Master of Laredo Lodge 547 and DDGM of Dist. 41 in 2006. He was awarded the Golden Trowel Award for exceptional service from Laredo Lodge 547 in 2006. After moving back to Corpus Christi, he joined and later served as Worshipful Master of Corpus Christi Lodge 189 during the 2015 - 2016 Masonic Year. On November 6, 2019 he was again awarded the Golden Trowel Award at Corpus Christi Lodge 189.David Neil was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was loved and cherished by many friends and will always be remembered. His presence will be sorely missed, especially by his wife Grace of 39 years. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Grace Scherzer, his children Brenda Kristine (Dusty Dickerson) Scherzer, David Christopher (Melissa) Scherzer, grandchildren David Gerald Scherzer, Dylan Cody Scherzer, and Jenna Grace Scherzer, brother Robert H. (Michele) Scherzer, niece Ryann (Roland) Rangel, nephew Grant Scherzer, sister-in law Nora (Luis) Martinez, nephew Louie (Cassidy) Martinez, and brother-in-law Rudy (Janie) Moreno. He was preceded in death by his father Al H. Scherzer, mother Mary Evelyn Scherzer, and his youngest brother Chris Lynn Scherzer.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Seaside Funeral Home Chapel (4357 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412) beginning at 5 p.m. with the rosary following at 7 p.m. and visitation concluding at 9 p.m. A holy funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church (5620 Gollihar RD., Corpus Christi, TX 78412). Entombment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.ETERNAL REST MY LOVE, YOU HAVE EARNED IT.