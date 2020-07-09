David R Bridges
David R Bridges, 87, passed away at his home on June 23, 2020. He was born March 5th 1933 in Austin Texas.He was preceded in death by his parents J.C. and Carolyn Bridges. He is survived by his wife Lou Bridges, daughters Lisa bridges of corpus Christi, Texas, Michelle Perez (Anthony) of Portland, Texas, son Darrell bridges of Temple, Texas, brother Carol Myers, step-daughter Sandra Campbell of Conroe,Texas, and seven grandchildren as well as four great-grandchildren. He was a proud member of the United States Navy from August 1951 to July 1955 serving in the Korean War as a SeaBee operator. He attended the University of Texas at Austin graduating with a degree in graphic design. He made Corpus Christi his home in 1956, and he loved the Coastal Bend. As a graphic designer, he was able to leave his mark on the community he loved so much including set designs for all local television stations, creation of the Bay Fest logo, creation of the Padre Island logo and selflessly used his carpentry skills to help those in need. Services will be held Friday, July 17th at 11 a.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans Administration or Wounded Warrior
Foundation.