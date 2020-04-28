|
|
David R. McBride
Corpus Christi - David was born on the 19th day of June 1942, to Madeline and Rollo McBride of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Madeline was a loving mother homemaker and played an important role in the media here in Corpus Christi. Madeline was the last proofreader for the Caller-Times newspaper.
Rollo McBride, a recognized veteran who participated in the battle of the bulge during World War II, where Rollo was injured and later died due to his injuries, David was 12 years old when his father died and left a lasting impression on him.
David followed in his father's footsteps and joined the Army. During David's service in the military he provided comfort in the time of most need to all military with his musical talents and narration. David played in many church services and commanded to narrate various generals parade during the Vietnam era. After completing his service for the military, David continued his musical and narrative work by studying at Del Mar College music program and at Texas Christian University. David worked for several radio stations here in Corpus Christi and other cities in the country. Somehow David always return to his beloved Corpus Christi.
David had a true love for music whether it be country or classical. With his love of music David became the first program director for this cities public radio station.
Upon his retirement David continued his music as a church organist in a variety of churches throughout Corpus Christi. David completed his musical career with great accomplishments. David was named the dean of the local American Guild of organists.
In April 1982 David met the love of his life Michael Hopping. David and Michael remained together through the years and their final fulfillment of their love came on October 5, 2013 when David and Michael were able to be legally married. David and Michael making history in opening doors for all who are in love to be equal and acknowledged.
David became ill on December 24, 2018, he never fully recovered and was also diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
David is survived by his loving husband Michael Hopping; his brother William Barry McBride; nieces and nephews and many close friends.
Michael and family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at Retama Manor who worked to improve David's life until the end, and to all his friends and family who have been there for us, especially his nephew Brian McBride of Portland Texas, throughout all. Thank you all who have touched our hearts.
David wishes to spend eternity among the sea; his ashes will be scattered at sea at a later date.
Celebrate David's life by Making a tribute donation to Alzheimer's online @ . Or please help by providing your support and donation to youth musical programs of your choice.
GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020