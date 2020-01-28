|
David S. Chapa, Jr.
Corpus Christi - David S. Chapa Jr. age 73, passed away on Saturday morning, January 25, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. David was born on January 19, 1947 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
In 1965 he joined the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. He worked for many years with NASA, Levi Strauss, and retired with the Texas Workforce Commission. He was a devoted husband, strong father, and a loving grandfather.
He is preceded in death by parents David Chapa and Matilde Silvas Chapa along with his wife of 52 years, Mary Chapa and son, Richard D. Chapa.
He is survived by his two children Michael R. Chapa (Veronica Vela) and Cynthia C. Flores, daughter-in-law Veronica DeLaPaz; his grandchildren Richard David Chapa Jr., Jacob R. DeLaPaz, Clarissa DeLaPaz, Candace N. Flores, Brandon M. Chapa; great grandchildren Jacob Ryan DeLaPaz and Jacena DeLaPaz; along with his last living sister Elvira Perez (Richard Perez)
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home, 5922 Crosstown Access Rd, with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that evening.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 710 S 19th St. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020