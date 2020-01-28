Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Resources
More Obituaries for David Chapa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David S. Chapa Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David S. Chapa Jr. Obituary
David S. Chapa, Jr.

Corpus Christi - David S. Chapa Jr. age 73, passed away on Saturday morning, January 25, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. David was born on January 19, 1947 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

In 1965 he joined the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. He worked for many years with NASA, Levi Strauss, and retired with the Texas Workforce Commission. He was a devoted husband, strong father, and a loving grandfather.

He is preceded in death by parents David Chapa and Matilde Silvas Chapa along with his wife of 52 years, Mary Chapa and son, Richard D. Chapa.

He is survived by his two children Michael R. Chapa (Veronica Vela) and Cynthia C. Flores, daughter-in-law Veronica DeLaPaz; his grandchildren Richard David Chapa Jr., Jacob R. DeLaPaz, Clarissa DeLaPaz, Candace N. Flores, Brandon M. Chapa; great grandchildren Jacob Ryan DeLaPaz and Jacena DeLaPaz; along with his last living sister Elvira Perez (Richard Perez)

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home, 5922 Crosstown Access Rd, with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that evening.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 710 S 19th St. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

To view tribute, please visit

guardianfhcremation.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -