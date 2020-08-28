David Trevino GonzalezCorpus Christi - On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, David "Big Dave" Trevino Gonzalez, loving husband, father, brother and son passed away at the age of 46.David was born on July 20, 1974 in Corpus Christi, TX to Cirilo and Mary Gonzalez. He grew up in Flour Bluff and it held a special place in his heart. He was a licensed inspector for Repcon, Inc.David had a passion for sports, whether it was playing on the field, umpiring a game or watching a game with his family and friends. His favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed photography and going out to the firing range. He loved Friday night dinners with his family.David is survived by his spouse Velma, his four children, Charles Silvas, Elianna, Tres, and Elexianna, his parents Cirilo and Mary, his brothers Erik (wife Isabel) and Joel, and his nephews Nate and Ethan, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Monday, August 31, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2233 Waldron Rd.