Dawnese Foster
Ingleside - Ingleside, Texas
Dawnese Cowan Foster, age 77, long time resident of Ingleside, TX, passed away on May 20, 2019. She was the daughter of late W.A. and Dorthy Cowan.
Dawnese was the beloved wife of the late John P. Foster for over 50 years. She is survived by her children John P. Foster Jr., Daniel R. Foster, W.A. Foster, James A. Foster, Melody Hogue and Mary Briggs, their wives and husbands Sharon Foster, Pam Foster, Shannon Foster, Diane Foster, and Shawn Hogue, her Siblings Lewis Cowan, Leon Cowan, Darlene West, Robert Cowan, David Cowan, her Grandchildren Jason Foster, Gary Foster, Rebecca Small, Jennifer Foster, Katelyn Foster and Matthew Stephens; 4 great grandchildren and 1 on the way.
Dawnese worked as a dedicated Registered Nurse for close to 30 years before retiring. She served her community at several surrounding hospitals and worked for the Children's Clinic in Portland. She helped startup the emergency room for the Aransas Pass hospital. She was a devoted and loving mother that had a passion for playing piano, painting and telling others about faith in Jesus Christ. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Family and friends will gather at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, 2003 W. Wheeler Ave, Aransas, TX, on Friday, May 24th for Visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral service will take place at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow in Palm Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Portland, TX.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory
2003 W. Wheeler Ave.
Aransas Pass, Texas 78336
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 23, 2019