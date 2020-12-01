1/1
Debbie Payne
1955 - 2020
Debbie Payne

Corpus Christi - Debbie Lane Payne, age 65, passed away November 30th, 2020. She was born on September 3rd, 1955 in Corpus Christi, Texas to James "Jim" Grigsby and Patsy (Thompson) Grigsby.

Debbie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved being with family, spending time with her grandsons, traveling, the beach, great food and most of all spending time with her husband and best friend Robert.

Debbie was a lifelong resident of Corpus Christi. She graduated from King High School in 1974. She later began her career with Federal Express. After 27 years of service she retired from FedEx to enjoy her life after work. During her tenure with FedEx she made numerous lifelong friends.

Debbie is preceded in death by her father, James "Jim" Grigsby; mother, Patsy (Thompson) Grigsby; grandmother, Minnie Hopson; and great grandfather, Raymond Hopson.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Payne; son, James (Kathryn) Edwards; daughter, Kristyn Payne; grandsons, Kase Edwards, Brooks Edwards, Lee Payne; sisters, Jamie Hill and Sandy (George) Blumberg.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00PM at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.

Funeral Services Entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas. 361-242-3205. www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
