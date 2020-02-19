|
Debora Rhea Bingham
Corpus Christi - Debora Bingham, 64, passed away on February 17th, 2020. She was born on March 22, 1955 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Debora was preceded in death by her son Drew Bingham, husband Darrell Bingham, brother John Kelly Bickham Jr., friends George Flores and Daniel Alonzo. She is survived by her parents Kelly & Velma Bickham, her sister & brother-in-law; Brenda & Ken Smith; her sons and daughter-in-law's; Justin and Becky Flores, Derek and Kristen Bingham, Stephen and Jamie Bingham, Greg and Lori Bingham, and her eighteen grandchildren. A celebration of life will be February 21st, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Railroad Seafood Station, 1214 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Drew M. Bingham Foundation Endowment at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi, 6300 Ocean Drive, Unit 5741 Corpus Christi, TX 78412.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020