Deborah Ann Garza
Corpus Christi - Deborah Ann Garza, 64, of Corpus Christi, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was a 1974 graduate of Miller High School and received her associate degree from Art Institute of Houston. She was the Past President of the Westside Business Association. She was a member of the Corpus Christi Cathedral. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel R. Garza, Jr. and Anita B. Garza, and a brother Rodolfo Garza.
She is survived by her sister Diana Garza, brother Ray (Letty) Garza; nephew, Ray (Jana) Garza Jr., nieces, Melissa (Paul) Ratkovich, Talisa McVea.
Visitation will begin 5:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited later that evening at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:00 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019