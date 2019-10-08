Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
(361) 994-6551
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Corpus Christi Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ann Garza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Ann Garza Obituary
Deborah Ann Garza

Corpus Christi - Deborah Ann Garza, 64, of Corpus Christi, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was a 1974 graduate of Miller High School and received her associate degree from Art Institute of Houston. She was the Past President of the Westside Business Association. She was a member of the Corpus Christi Cathedral. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel R. Garza, Jr. and Anita B. Garza, and a brother Rodolfo Garza.

She is survived by her sister Diana Garza, brother Ray (Letty) Garza; nephew, Ray (Jana) Garza Jr., nieces, Melissa (Paul) Ratkovich, Talisa McVea.

Visitation will begin 5:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited later that evening at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:00 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now