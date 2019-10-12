|
Deborah Elaine Parker Tindall
On Friday, October 11, 2019, Deborah Elaine Parker Tindall, loving wife and mother of three children, left on a magical journey to findly meet her Heavenly Father at the age of 61.
Deborah was born on April 7, 1958 in Chicago, IL to James and Betty Saunders. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from Corpus Christi State University in Corpus Christi in 1992. She was Executive Director at Charlie's Place for many years. She had a dream to open a Women's and Children's shelter and accomplished this by opening Casa de Familias in 1997.
Deborah was preceded in death by her father, James, her mother, Betty, her brother Larry and her sisters Wilma, Patty and Betty. She is survived by her husband Dave, her three children, Patrick, James and Nicole, her brother Jim, her sisters Theresa, Marianne, Eva and Brenda and her grandchildren, Tyler, Justin, Morgan and Myles.
Mom, you were loved, loved, loved.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019