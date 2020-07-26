1/1
Debra Ann Canales
Debra Ann Canales

Corpus Christi - Debra Ann Canales, 52, passed away on July 11, 2020. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 16, 2020 to parents Pete and Janie Sauceda.

Debbie grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Moody High School. She was an active member of Victory Outreach in Austin where she served the Lord in various departments. Debbie was Children's Chapel Overseer, Life Group Leader along with her husband, Trustee Dept., and on the P/W team.

Debbie was preceded in death by Rey A. Rendon and brother, Andy Sauceda.

She is survived by her husband, Luis Canales and children, Sabrina, Mercy, Luis, Jr., and grandson, Alejandro. Debbie is also survived by her parents, Pete and Janie, brother, Pete Saucedo Jr., and various nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
