Debra J. Grohman
Corpus Christi - Debra Grohman, 59, passed away peacefully in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
She was born December 14, 1960 in Texas City, Texas to Ron and Linda Hall. She worked at Citizens Bank prior to living out her calling as a teacher for the Corpus Christi Independent School District. Her love of teaching began at South Park Middle School in 1993 prior to serving the students at Elliott Grant Middle School for 20 years.
Debra enjoyed Christmas time, reading, and watching the Astros and the Texans, but most of all she cherished the time spent with her husband, children, grandchildren, friends, and traveling with her sisters. She and her family attended St. Andrew by the Sea.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Hall; grandmother, Bonnie Jean Wile, grandfather, John Wile; and father-in-law, Alvis Grohman. She is survived by her husband, James Grohman; children, Tina (Dave) McCorkle, Matt (Megan) Grohman, Dustin Grohman, and Alan Grohman; grandchildren, Brylinn, Addyson, Caylin, Dayne, and another grandbaby on the way; sisters, Kathi Hall, Laura (Dwight) Carter, and Vicki (Doug) Dunbar; father, Ron Hall; mother-in-law, Dorothy Grohman; and many other family members and in-laws.
Debra's final resting place will be at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, Texas. A private service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. To inquire about live streaming, please contact Seaside Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020