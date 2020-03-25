|
|
Dedrick O. Price
Corpus Christi - In Loving Memory Dedrick O. Price passed away on March 24, 2020. She was born to Audrey K. Price-Logan and Edward Leon Marshall on March 16,1968 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She attended Roy Miller High School and Southern Careers Institute. After a tough battle of Cancer God called her home at the age of 52 March 24,2020. Dedrick leaves behind to cherish her memory 3 children who were her heartbeats Timothy D. Price, Brelan(Yanick) Price, and Cassius Clay. Her parents Audrey and Ernest, her brothers Ernest Ray Price Jr. and Cedrick(Angelica) Logan. Her grandchildren Taelynn, Nehemiah,Breann, Braylon and expecting one in May, a Very Special Cousin/sister Shanelle as well as a special niece Britteny, and a host of aunts,uncles,cousins,nieces and nephews.
Guardian Funeral Home (361) 853-0155
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020