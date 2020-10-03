1/2
Delfina Castillo Morales
Delfina Castillo Morales

Corpus Christi - Delfina Castillo Morales born to Josefa Rodriguez and Jose Castillo in Cameron, Texas on January 17, 1927 went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2020 at ninety-three years of age. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Juan Islas, husband Pedro Morales, Sr., and daughter Mary Helen Garcia. Delfina is survived by her brother Jesus (Belia) Guerra; children Joe Islas, Rachel (Alfredo) Ramirez, Gregorio (Carmen) Morales, Pedro (Tina) Morales, David (Julia) Morales, Antonio Morales, Jesus Morales, and Teresa Morales, and by 23 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, and 17 great great grandchildren.

Her hobbies and interest varied greatly. She loved gardening, playing loteria, listening to music, riding her three-wheel bicycle through the neighborhood picking up aluminum cans, and singing to her grandchildren. As entertainment, she loved watching wrestling, boxing, and UFC fighting (aka telenovelas).

When scripture reminds us that "grandchildren are the crown of the aged" (Proverbs 17:6) we can picture Delfina Morales. She was truly blessed by her family. She loved each person in her life well. The most important and joyful moments in her life were in spending time with her family and caring for her neighbors. In this spirit of family and love, Delfina Morales will be laid to rest by her grandchildren serving as pallbearers; Angel Islas, Aris Garcia, Mark Ramirez, Pete Anthony Morales, Gregory Morales, and Justin Morales.

A viewing will be held Monday, October 5th at the Corpus Christi Funeral Home on 2409 Baldwin Rd. Corpus Christi, Texas 78405. A family only viewing from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and public viewing from 4:00-9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. The prayer service will be livestreamed through Corpus Christi Funeral Home, visit www.corpuschristifh.com and look for her name or photos to access the link for livestreaming. The link will be live at 6:55pm for the prayer service. On Tuesday October 6th a Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help (5830 Williams Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas 78412) at 10:00 a.m. with a burial following at Rose Hill Cemetery (2731 Comanche St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78408) at 11:30am. Please note that at each service masks are required to participate and the facility capacity is limited to 75 people. Please arrive on time.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
