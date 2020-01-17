|
|
Delia Ann Guerra
Robstown - Delia Ann Guerra, 66, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on January 13, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1953 in Robstown, Texas to Jesus Garibay Guerra and Emilia Bosquez Guerra. She was a Catholic, a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and a lifelong resident of Robstown. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her granddaughter, Nadia Guerra.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her husband, Jose A. Gutierrez; her children, Daniel A. Guerra, Jessica Lynn (Ernest) Esquivel, Jennifer Molina (Ronny Tejeda), Gilbert (Vanessa) Molina, III and Candi Gutierrez; her siblings, Maria Elena (the late Juan) Benavidez, Jesus (Yolanda) Guerra, Jr., Juan Manuel (Annabella) Guerra and Sylvia (Amador) Vasquez. She was also loved and adored by her seventeen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020