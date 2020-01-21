|
|
Delia Carmen Garcia McCraw
Delia Carmen Garcia McCraw, formerly of San Diego, TX, died peacefully at the age of 91 after a brief illness Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Odessa, TX.
She was born June 23, 1928 to Indalecio and Teresa (Gongora) Garcia. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Jesus Indalecio Garcia, Jose Luis Garcia, Maria Graciela (Garcia) Estringel; her first husband, Alarico Ramirez; her second husband, Herman "Blackie" McCraw.
She is survived by her children, Mary Lou Ramirez (Phil) Grout and Alan (Dana) Ramirez; grandchildren Brandi (Brian) King, James Ramirez, Clarisa (Andy) Ehrmantraut; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She graduated from San Diego High School in 1947 and attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville.
Mrs. McCraw worked as a homemaker for many years and later worked as a secretary for Memorial Hospital, Corpus Christi, as well as the City of Corpus Christi. She retired from the American Bank in 2010 and worked part-time in accounting for numerous banks in Corpus Christi. She was also proud of her volunteer service to Crisis Intervention Services.
Mrs. McCraw was a member of the Credit Women's International Club and served as its president for three terms in Corpus Christi as well as regional president. She was a member of the Corpus Christi Women's Professional Downtown Club. She served as secretary of the Texas Health Systems Organization.
She was an active member of Christ the King and St. Thomas Moore Catholic Churches.
A Requiem Mass will be held in San Diego, Texas on Saturday, January 25 at 10 am at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church and burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, San Diego, Texas is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church, 401 S. Victoria Street, San Diego, Texas 78384 or a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020