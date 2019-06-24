Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corpus Christ Funeral Home
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christ Funeral Home
Delia G. Salazar

Corpus Christi - Delia G. Salazar 92 passed away on June 21, 2019.

Delia was born on January 20, 1927 to Daniel and Teodula Gonzalez.

She will always be remembered for her love of laughter, service in the community and devotion to family.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Corpus Christ Funeral Home.

Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 24 to June 25, 2019
