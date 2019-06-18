Services
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Delia Garcia Obituary
Delia Garcia

Corpus Christi - Delia Garcia, 72, of Corpus Christi, Texas, joined her family in Heaven on June 13, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ignacio Limon Sr., and 4 brothers, Ignacio Jr., Jesse, Armando, and Oscar Limon, and a sister Estella L. Sosa.

Ms. Garcia enjoyed quality time with family watching her favorite movies, and going to the beach watching her grandchildren played in the sand.

She is survived by her children, Melissa (Arnold) Barron, Maria L. (Aliber) Resendez, Ramiro (Mary R.) Adame Jr., Christie G. (Raul) Banda, 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be at Saxet Funeral Home between 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary service scheduled at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday June 18, 2019.

Interment will be at a later date.

Under the direction of Saxet Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 18, 2019
