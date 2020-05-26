Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Rosary
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
Robstown, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delia Benavides
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delia Hernandez Benavides


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delia Hernandez Benavides Obituary
Delia Hernandez Benavides

Robstown - Delia Hernandez Benavides, 69, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on May 25, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Margarita and Alfredo Hernandez. She was a Counselor with the Robstown Independent School District for 33 years and she will be deeply missed by all of those she touched.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe Benavides; and her brother Alfredo Hernandez, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her children, Jose Canek (Christina) Villarreal and Sergio Villarreal; her step-children, Joe Michael Benavides, Marissa Benavides and Vanessa Benavides; two brothers, David Hernandez and Victor Hernandez; one sister, Yolanda (Arnold) Benavidez. She was also loved and adored by her four grandchildren, Alexandra Villarreal, Jose Canek Villarreal, II, Kasie Jo Villarreal and Mikiel Villarreal as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 11am on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 1pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -