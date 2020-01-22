Services
Corpus Christi - Delia M. DeLeon, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

She is survived by her sisters, Lupita M. DeLeon who was also her twin and Isabel DeLeon; brother Octaviano DeLeon, Jr.; her niece and nephew, Roseanne DeLeon Kanten and Octaviano Leo DeLeon; and numerous other family members.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 followed by a Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
