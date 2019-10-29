|
Delia P. Salazar
Sinton - Delia P. Salazar passed away on October 27, 2019. She was 90.
Delia was born on October 8, 1929 in Rivera, Texas to Pedro and Olivia (Ruiz) Paz.
Delia was a resident of Sinton for 85 years. She spent her early years in Taft. Delia and her husband, Richard, owned and operated Salazar #2 convenience store in Sinton. Together they built their roots in the community where they raised their children. Delia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding in death is her husband: Richard Salazar; daughters: Guadalupe Salazar and Dora Ann Olson; and sons: Carlos and Roy Salazar.
Survivors include her son: Richard Salazar (Nelda) of Sinton, Texas; 4 grandchildren: Nicholas Salazar, Richard Salazar, III (Jessica), Roy Salazar and Roel Olson, III; and son-in-law: Javier Soliz of Pennitas, Texas.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. A Holy Rosary will be recited Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 7:00 PM, at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, October 31, 2019, 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Church, Sinton, Texas. Interment will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019