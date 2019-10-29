Services
Resthaven Funeral Home
1345 S Commercial St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-1100
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel
Sinton, TX
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel
Sinton, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Sinton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delia Salazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delia P. Salazar


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delia P. Salazar Obituary
Delia P. Salazar

Sinton - Delia P. Salazar passed away on October 27, 2019. She was 90.

Delia was born on October 8, 1929 in Rivera, Texas to Pedro and Olivia (Ruiz) Paz.

Delia was a resident of Sinton for 85 years. She spent her early years in Taft. Delia and her husband, Richard, owned and operated Salazar #2 convenience store in Sinton. Together they built their roots in the community where they raised their children. Delia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.

Preceding in death is her husband: Richard Salazar; daughters: Guadalupe Salazar and Dora Ann Olson; and sons: Carlos and Roy Salazar.

Survivors include her son: Richard Salazar (Nelda) of Sinton, Texas; 4 grandchildren: Nicholas Salazar, Richard Salazar, III (Jessica), Roy Salazar and Roel Olson, III; and son-in-law: Javier Soliz of Pennitas, Texas.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. A Holy Rosary will be recited Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 7:00 PM, at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, October 31, 2019, 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Church, Sinton, Texas. Interment will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton.

Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com

Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now