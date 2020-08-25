1/1
Delilah Balboa
1969 - 2020
Delilah Balboa

Corpus Christi - Delilah Balboa age 51, passed away on July 30, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. She was born on June 12, 1969 to Joel A. Balboa Sr. and Eva Cavazos in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Delilah graduated from Roy Miller High School where she was a part of the color guard. She obtained her masters in psychology from Texas A & I University in Kingsville, Texas. She was a Crisis Supervisor at Avail Solutions, where she was a great listener and enjoyed counseling. Delilah touched the lives of everyone she spoke with. She was a leader and loved member of El Shaddai Church in Corpus Christi, Texas. She had beat non-Hodgkins lymphoma cancer 2x and had been in remission for 5yrs.

Delilah was a beloved wife, daughter, sister and friend. Her mother Eva Cavazos; her husband John I. Rivas and her godfather/uncle, Ismael Balboa precede her in death. She is survived by her father, Joel A. Balboa Sr. (Betty), sister Maricruz and brothers, Joel (Christina) and Jacob; 8 nieces and nephews; her beloved puppy Precious and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial Service will be held at Funeraria Del Angel located at 549 Cheyenne St., Corpus Christi, TX 78405 on Saturday August 29, 2020. The first service is from 1:30pm-2:30pm for family only. The second service is from 4pm-5pm for both family and friends. The service will be live streamed on Funeraria Del Angel Cheyenne Facebook page.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic masks are mandatory and no touching is allowed.

To offer condolences please visit www.funerariadelangelcheyenne.com or Facebook page.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Funeraria del Angel
AUG
29
Memorial service
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
549 Cheyenne
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
3618823000
