Our Lady of the Assumption
2414 Main St
Ingleside, TX 78362
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church
Ingleside, TX
Denise Michele Diegel, 51, a native of Ingleside, Texas, and a resident of Labadieville, passed away on January 29, 2019.

A Memorial Mass will be held in her honor on Saturday, February 16th at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside. Burial will follow at a later date.

She is survived by her father, Benjamin Walter Diegel (Sally); her siblings, Natalie Diegel White (Paul), Benjamin Diegel II, Suzanne Cavalier (Jason), Kathleen Diegel (William), and Randy Diegel, Matt, Sean (Kari) and Marc (Claire) Edwards; her nieces and nephews, Steven, Ben, Laura, Amanda, Alexis, Ethan, Benjamin, Peyton, Pyper, David, Jessica, Mia, Kyla and Aiden; and great-nephews, Bryson and Atlas.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Gail Faircloth Diegel.

She was currently the Assistant Principal at Terrebonne High School and former Master Teacher at Ellender High School in Houma.

She loved her family and friends. She especially loved working with her students, parents, and faculty. Always gave encouraging words, advice and love. She never met a stranger. Her smile lit up the room. Denise loved and spoiled her precious god-children, treating them as her own.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Denise Diegel Scholarship Fund at Ingleside High School.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 10, 2019
