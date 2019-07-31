|
Dennis Brant Harrod
Rockport - Dennis Harrod, a retired school teacher, principal, and school superintendent, passed away on Saturday, July 27, after a lengthy hospital stay in Corpus Christi. Dennis was born in September of 1945 in Port Townsend, Washington to Dan and Etainne Harrod. He grew up in Live Oak County, graduating from George West High School in 1964. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley, in 1965. Dennis graduated from Texas A&I Kingsville with a bachelors and masters degree and in 1968, he became a classroom teacher at Refugio High School where he spent 17 years. In 1985, Dennis was hired as the junior high principal of Woodsboro, TX before becoming the high school principal in 1987. In 1990, he was named the superintendent of schools in Pettus, TX. He later also served as the superintendent of schools in Pawnee, TX. After retiring from the school district, he drove charter buses for Jordan and Jordan Tours and several other bus companies. In his retirement, he remained involved with schools and educating students. He was a member of the Texas Association of Sports Officials and enjoyed working the game clocks at area high school football games on Friday nights. He was also a school district tester, administering performance tests to students in Texas and New Mexico. He was very proud and honored to be a mentor to Live Oak Learning Center students and to be the current president of the Aransas County Retired Teachers Association.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley; two sons, Marc (Carole) of Corpus Christi, and Steven (Virginia) of Austin; grandchildren Madeline, Abigail, Carter, and Emma; sister Danette (Dale) Burell of George West; and sister and brother-in-law James and Linda Armatys.
Dennis' life will be celebrated with friends and family on Thursday, August 8, at his home in Lamar.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 31, 2019