OAK LAWN FUNERAL HOME - EDNA
900 NAVIDAD
Edna, TX 77957
(361) 782-2221
Dennis Norris
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Dennis Eugene Norris


1933 - 2019
Dennis Eugene Norris Obituary
Dennis Eugene Norris

Lolita - Dennis Eugene Norris of Lolita passed away, Monday, September 10, 2019, at the age of 85. He was born in Corpus Christi, on December 30, 1933, to the late C.A. Norris and Ida Pearl Colston Norris.

Dennis worked at Southwestern Bell in the Corpus Christi area before moving to Alcoa where he worked in the pot rooms and as a painter before he retired from Alcoa. Dennis also served many years as a member of the Lolita Volunteer Fire Department. He will be truly missed by his daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, godchildren, nieces, and friends (He never met a stranger).

Dennis is survived by his three daughters, Shirlene Norris Moon (Joe), Vonnette Norris Tims (Keith), and Sandra Norris Longstreet (Richard); grandchildren, Robin Tims Peeples (Ryan Nystrom), Brian Tims (Sarah), Tracy Nastoupil Fuchs (Kyle), Tierra Nastoupil Fishbeck (Ryan), Cody Smiley (Karli), Heather Tims Perez (Stanley), John Smiley (Bridget), James Nastoupil, Halley Longstreet Siecko (Mark), great-grandchildren; Taylor Peeples, Gage Peeples, Kayden Peeples, Kade Lozano, Xander Lozano, Gabriella Tims, Nolan Tims, Madison Gibson, Emmaleigh Gibson, Grace Fuchs, Kayle Siecko, Kobie Fishbeck, Blake Fishbeck, Logan Smiley, and Shawna Smiley, great-great grandchildren; Aria Bobbitt, Zayeen Bobbitt, and Ava Bobbitt; godchildren, Mark Allen Johnson, and Rachel McFatridge, sisters; Diana Kay Norris Morgan of Mesa Arizona, and sister-in-law Yvonne Pollard Clawson of Corpus Christi, his only two nieces Michelle Pearce (Todd) and Kendra Hodges (Terry)..

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years Darlene Norris, son; Wayne Norris, grandchild; Patrick Norris, great grandchildren; Landon Peeples and Braxton Siecko.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 am, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Lolita Cemetery. Pastor Gary Thedford will be officiating.

Memorials may be made to Angels Care Home Health, 6502 Nursery Dr. #100A, Victoria, Texas 77957, New Century Hospice of South Texas, 1908 Laurent St., Victoria, Texas 77901, or First Baptist Church of Lolita, 84 Stegall St., Lolita, Texas 77971.

Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna, 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 13, 2019
