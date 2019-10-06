Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Interment
Following Services
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Dennis Keith Jantz


1948 - 2019
Dennis Keith Jantz Obituary
Dennis Keith Jantz

Corpus Christi - Dennis Keith Jantz of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away September 30, 2019. He was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on November 12, 1948 and grew up in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Dennis enlisted in the Army in 1969, was stationed in Germany, and served during the Vietnam War. He was later stationed at Fort Bragg. He went on to become a jumpmaster in the 82nd Airborne Division before being honorably discharged as a Sgt. in 1975.

He and Cynthia were married for 25 wonderful years. Dennis carried himself in a way that allowed others to be immediately comfortable with him and trust him. He was a caring nurse who went above and beyond for his patients and a mentor to his colleagues. He was respectful and kind toward everyone who encountered him, and had piercing green eyes that could look into your soul.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Irene Jantz; brother, Leonard Jantz and his son, Jesse Jantz.

Dennis leaves his loving memories to his wife, Cynthia Ann Jantz; Children: Timothy Jantz, Christopher (Jan) Jantz, Sara (Zachary) Ramirez, Nicholas Jantz, Jeffrey Jantz, Justin Jantz, Jacob Jantz, and Jaith Jantz; Grandchildren: Summer, Sean, Aaron, and Tristin Jantz; Six great-grandchildren; Brother: Wayne Jantz; and Sister: Laurlai Garrett.

Family will receive friends at Memory Gardens Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday October 9, 2019. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery with full military honors.

To offer your condolences visit www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 6, 2019
