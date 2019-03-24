|
|
Derek Charles Smith
Corpus Christi, TX
Derek Charles Smith, age 57, son of Jean Smith and Eugene Smith, peacefully entered Eternal Life on the morning of March 21, 2019. He was born on December 6, 1961 in Corpus Christi, Texas and was a graduate of Mary Carroll High School, Class of 1980.
Derek's greatest joys were his family, fishing, All things Lebanese, especially the food, and anything to do with cars and automotive repair. He was kind to everyone, had a playful sense of humor and was loved and admired by friends, co-workers, bosses, customers and family.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Simon and Theresa Buhidar and his paternal grandparents Pearl and Matthew Smith.
Derek is survived by his parents, sister Denise, brothers Dane (Edie) and Darryl (Stacey), nieces Bronte and Trinity, nephews Judson, Taylor and Ian, great-niece Cana and numerous cousins. He will forever be remembered as a wonderful loving son, brother and friend.
The family of Derek Smith would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Greg Silverman, the nurses of Adii Home Health, especially Terry Tijerina-Milam, and Judy Gonzales, his provider, for the outstanding care she gave him in the last week and days of his life.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 24, 2019