Desiree Alexandria Velasquez
Corpus Christi, TX - Desiree Alexandria Velasquez, age 28 of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away June 3, 2020.
She was born on October 2, 1991 to Rolando R. Velasquez and Esmerejilda Cosper.
She is preceded in death by grandma, Mary Salgado Garza.
Desiree is survived by her mom, Esmerejilda (Robert) Cosper and father, Rolando R. (Leticia) Velasquez; siblings, Rolando (Stephanie) Velasquez, Amanda Velasquez, Ramiro (Christine) Velasquez, Ruby (Jacob) Heard, April (Jose) Velasquez and 16 nieces and nephews.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com for the Velasquez family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.