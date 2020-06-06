Desiree Alexandria Velasquez
Desiree Alexandria Velasquez

Corpus Christi, TX - Desiree Alexandria Velasquez, age 28 of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away June 3, 2020.

She was born on October 2, 1991 to Rolando R. Velasquez and Esmerejilda Cosper.

She is preceded in death by grandma, Mary Salgado Garza.

Desiree is survived by her mom, Esmerejilda (Robert) Cosper and father, Rolando R. (Leticia) Velasquez; siblings, Rolando (Stephanie) Velasquez, Amanda Velasquez, Ramiro (Christine) Velasquez, Ruby (Jacob) Heard, April (Jose) Velasquez and 16 nieces and nephews.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com for the Velasquez family.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3612659221
