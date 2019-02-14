Dethnea Harwell



Corpus Christi, TX



Dee was born August 1, 1918 in Ector, Texas. She passed away on February 7, 2019 at The Point in Cedar Park, where she had lived since 2008. She loved and appreciated the Care Givers and staff that took good care of her. She was a member of Travis Baptist for many years and still had many friends there.



Dee is preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Rosie Howell, her husband Paul Harwell , their son Danny Harwell, and her cousin Katherine Farrow.



She is survived by her daughter-in-law Sandra Harwell of Cedar Park, her granddaughter Lauri Siebenthall and great granddaughters Amber and Sara Siebenthall of San Antonio, Texas. Also, survived by her grandson Bryan Harwell and his wife Shelli and their two sons, Nathan and Joshua.



Dee was blessed with a long loving life where she was always the gracious hostess. She is loved and will be missed by those whose life she touched.



Visitation will be Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Seaside Funeral Home. Graveside service for Dethnea (Dee) Harwell will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78412. Pastor David Beirne of Travis Baptist Church will officiate.