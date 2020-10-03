Dewey Moree "Marie" Jeffrey Burleson
Corpus Christi - Dewey Moree "Marie" Jeffrey Burleson, 89, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020. She was born on May 21st, 1931 in Lampasas, Texas to Maggie Moree Jackson Jeffrey and Dewey Jeffrey.
They moved to Corpus Christi in the mid 1930's and made it their lifelong home. Dewey graduated from Corpus Christi High School (Miller H.S.) in 1950. In 1951 she met Jesse Burleson and on May 21, 1953, her birthday, she married Jesse.
In the early 50's she began her lifelong career as a Secretary to Jack Bonner at Jack Bonner Company. During her career she was the secretary to 3 generations of Bonner's. She loved working there. Dewey was a people person, and everyone loved her. She retired when Jack Bonner Company closed its doors. She was the last employee to turn out the lights with Richard and Karen Bonner whom she watched grow up.
Dewey and Jesse had 6 children which she adored and would do anything for them. They were her life and she dedicated every moment of her life to them and her grandchildren.
Dewey and Jesse celebrated 62 years of marriage before his death on August 26th, 2015.
Dewey is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Dale, her daughter Vickie Carol, father Dewey, mother Maggie, sisters LaVerne Underwood, Dewayne Eddins and brother James Jeffrey.
Dewey is survived by her daughters Beverly Bullard (Ted), Phyllis Wyatt (David) and Jessica Sibley, sons, Jesse Dale II (Yolanda) and Arthur (Melissa), 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park. To view a live stream of the service please visit Dewey's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com