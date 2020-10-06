Dewey Moree "Marie" Jeffrey Burleson
Corpus Christi - Dewey Moree "Marie" Jeffrey Burleson, 89, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020. She was born on May 21st, 1931 in Lampasas, Texas to Maggie Moree Jackson Jeffrey and Dewey Jeffrey.
The detailed obituary can be viewed in the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, Sunday, October 4, 2020 edition or Seaside Funeral Home website.
Dewey was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Dale, her daughter Vickie Carol, father Dewey, mother Maggie, sisters LaVerne Underwood, Dewayne Eddins and brother James Jeffrey.
Dewey is survived by her daughters Beverly Bullard (Ted), Phyllis Wyatt (David) and Jessica Sibley, sons, Jesse Dale II (Yolanda) and Arthur (Melissa). 18 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park. To view a live stream of the service please visit Dewey's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com
The family cordially invites you to dine and visit with them after the Interment. The details and location will be announced at the visitation, Funeral and Interment.