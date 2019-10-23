Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memory Gardens Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens Chapel
Resources
Dexter Rees "Dw" Wright


1939 - 2019
Dexter Rees "Dw" Wright Obituary
Dexter Rees Wright "DW"

Corpus Christi - Dexter Rees Wright "DW", 80, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on October 19, 2019. He was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on March 24, 1939. Dexter graduated from W.B. Ray High School. He married Caron Lee Wright on January 1, 1959. He had a career in Tour and Travel and owned Fun Time Tours and DW's Country Showplace.

He is preceded in death by his parents: G.B. and Lillian Wright; wife: Caron Wright and daughter: Jana Wright.

He is survived by his daughter: Kimberly (Phillip) Jackson. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Chapel on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at Memory Gardens Chapel on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM with burial to follow.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
