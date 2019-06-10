|
|
Diana Flores Ramos
Corpus Christi - Embraced by the love of Christ, Diana Flores Ramos lived a full life. She passed away peacefully at her residence and entered her heavenly mansion on June 7, 2019. She was born in Corpus Christi on March 19, 1927. As a lifelong member of Kelsey Memorial United Methodist Church, she attended church faithfully. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and Church Women United. Diana often assisted with serving communion to the homebound and volunteered at the church food bank. She was best known for her delicious tamales and baked goods. There was always something cooking in her kitchen. She had a passion for plants and had an incredible green thumb. Diana was engaged in life and was always ready to celebrate. One of her favorite celebrations was that of the Risen Christ. Dating back about 60 years, she and her late husband Raymond, prepared a barbeque lunch for Easter Sunday. They especially sought to invite those individuals that did not have a special place to celebrate. Today, our Easter family has grown to about 80 people.
Diana is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Manuel, "Raymond" D. Ramos and her son-in law, John Rios.
She is survived by her three daughters, Sylvia Rios, Zulema (Jose) Moncada, and Ruth Ramos; four grandchildren: Michelle (Chris) Johnson, Anton (Shannon) Rios, Nicholas Moncada and Janna Rios; four great grandchildren: Ian Johnson, Arianna, Lily and Ivy Rios. Pallbearers are Anton Rios, Nicholas Moncada, Chris Johnson, Rogelio Ornelas, Arturo Escobar and Samuel E. Martinez.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 at Kelsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 1610 Comanche St., with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Visitation will resume at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave., followed by the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m., at Kelsey Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Diana's memory can be made to the Frank and Elia Saenz Field Scholarship Fund, Attn: Scholarship Memorial Fund, 4413 Driftwood Place, Corpus Christi, TX 78411.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 10, 2019