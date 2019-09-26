|
|
Diana Gamez Martin
Robstown - Diana Gamez Martin, 61, went to be with our Heavenly Father on September 23, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1957 in Robstown, Texas to Pedro and Alicia Barrera Hernandez. She was a Catholic and a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. Diana was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her children, Veronica Martin, Vanessa Martin, Cesar Martin and Jesse Martin; her siblings, Pete Hernandez, Leo Hernandez, Hiliberto Hernandez, Javier Hernandez, Delfina Rizo, Dolores Huerta, Dora Hernandez, Debbie Carrion and Denise Hernandez. She was also blessed with six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 26, 2019