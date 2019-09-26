Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Gamez Martin


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana Gamez Martin Obituary
Diana Gamez Martin

Robstown - Diana Gamez Martin, 61, went to be with our Heavenly Father on September 23, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1957 in Robstown, Texas to Pedro and Alicia Barrera Hernandez. She was a Catholic and a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. Diana was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her children, Veronica Martin, Vanessa Martin, Cesar Martin and Jesse Martin; her siblings, Pete Hernandez, Leo Hernandez, Hiliberto Hernandez, Javier Hernandez, Delfina Rizo, Dolores Huerta, Dora Hernandez, Debbie Carrion and Denise Hernandez. She was also blessed with six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now