Corpus Christi - Diana Gonzalez, 68, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 13th, from complications with numerous ongoing health issues.



Diana was born in Corpus Christi, TX on April 17th, 1952. She graduated from Mary Carroll High School in 1970 and continued on to receive her cosmetology license from Stevenson Hair Academy in 1971.



Diana worked as a beautician for Liza's Beauty Salon and Le' Salon for over 40 years where she found such joy in reflecting the beauty of every woman from the inside out. She enjoyed crochet, painting, sewing, and playing bingo. She was also actively involved with Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and enjoyed bible study. Diana enjoyed lap time with her precious Chihuahua companion, Chuey.



Diana is preceded in death by her father, Servando "Sammy" Gonzalez.



Diana is survived by her mother, Maria Cantu Gonzalez, brothers Manuel (Maggie) Gonzalez, Israel "Roy" (Rosa) Gonzalez and sister Carmen Gonzalez (James) Whetstone as well as seven nieces and nephews, seven great-nieces and nephews, and numerous, well-loved extended family and friends.



The family of Diana Gonzalez wishes to thank all her caregivers at Sundance Inn Health Center, Cimarron Rehab Center, friends, and family whom have all been beautiful examples of servient leadership over the years.



Due to current Social Distancing restrictions, a private viewing will be held only for immediate family. However, a celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined.









